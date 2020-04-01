Coronavirus updates: 1,484 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 34 dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 for Wednesday, April 1.

The Virginia Department of Health released new COVID-19 numbers this morning. Virginia has 1,484 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 34 deaths.

The statewide number of confirmed cases increased by 234 since Tuesday. The number of patients hospitalized passed 200.

More coronavirus developments:

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

