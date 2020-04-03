Coronavirus updates: 16 dead at Henrico rehab facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 for Friday, April 3.

Health officials reported Thursday morning that 1,706 Virginians had tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Virginia Department of Health, 246 people are hospitalized and 41 people have died.

16 dead in coronavirus outbreak at Henrico rehab facility

A Henrico rehab facility struggling with a coronavirus outbreak said that Thursday that 92 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. 16 residents have died.

Health officials said despite their best efforts, they are still seeing a significant spread at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, Dr. Danny Avula said the lack of personal protective equipment for staff has been a challenge.

“We’re dealing with an enemy here in COVID-19 that is extremely difficult to identify, extremely difficult to control,” Dr. Avula said.

Henrico County has 205 cases of COVID-19, more than have of them come from the center.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

