Coronavirus updates: 7,491 confirmed cases of COIVD-19 statewide; 25 cases at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 7,491 Virginians have tested positive for coronavirus. Health officials said the virus has claimed the lives of over 230 people.

The Virginia Healthcare and Hospitals Association also announced 1,110 people who had been hospitalized for the virus have been released.

25 Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center inmates test positive for COVID-19

A total of 25 inmates at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice says residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 have received “round-the-clock medical care,” and are separated from other inmates.

“Of the 25 Bon Air residents who have tested positive, I’m pleased to report that 21 exhibited no outward symptoms, and only four had symptoms that were no more severe than a cold or flu,” said DJJ Chief Physician Dr. Christopher Moon. “Any resident who tested positive was immediately placed in medical isolation. Thirteen of those residents have already been released from medical isolation per Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines.”

Northam says Virginia not ready to reopen: ‘We’re still seeing more cases each day’

President Donald Trump is endorsing a phased approach to ease coronavirus restrictions but Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia isn’t ready to move forward just yet.

The first phase of the federal guidelines looks a lot like the current ‘stay at home’ order set to expire in Virginia on June 10. The difference is that healthy people could begin socializing in groups of less than 10 and some could re-enter the workforce, though teleworking would still be encouraged.

“Those guidelines are consistent with everything we in Virginia have been doing and will continue to do, a phased approach based on science and data,” Northam said in a press conference on Friday.

President Trump laid out the roadmap for reopening the economy in a phone call with the nation’s governor’s on Thursday. After initially asserting he could ease coronavirus restrictions unilaterally, he asked states to take “careful steps,” acknowledging some will be able to move faster than others.

