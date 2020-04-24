Coronavirus updates: 259 cases of COVID-19 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 24, 2020:
Virginia’s case count is near 11,000, the department of health reported Thursday. There have been 372 confirmed and probable deaths across the Commonwealth.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,567 COVID-19 patients have been released for the hospital.
The VHHA and VDH do not report the number recoveries from the virus.
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
|COVID-19 CASES
|TOTAL CASES
|DEATHS
|Charles City County
|12
|1
|Chesterfield County
|402
|7
|City of Colonial Heights
|41
|2
|City of Hopewell
|19
|0
|City of Petersburg
|27
|2
|City of Richmond
|259
|13
|Goochland County
|63
|3
|Hanover County
|99
|7
|Henrico County
|718
|83
|New Kent County
|20
|1
|Powhatan County
|9
|0
