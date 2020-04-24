Coronavirus updates: 259 cases of COVID-19 in Richmond

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 24, 2020:

Virginia’s case count is near 11,000, the department of health reported Thursday. There have been 372 confirmed and probable deaths across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,567 COVID-19 patients have been released for the hospital.

The VHHA and VDH do not report the number recoveries from the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASESTOTAL CASESDEATHS
Charles City County121
Chesterfield County4027
City of Colonial Heights412
City of Hopewell190
City of Petersburg272
City of Richmond25913
Goochland County633
Hanover County997
Henrico County71883
New Kent County201
Powhatan County90
Information from the Virginia Department of Health

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.

