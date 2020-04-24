Coronavirus updates: 259 cases of COVID-19 in Richmond

Taiwan McCall, left, useless a nasal swab to test James Reese for COVID-19 in the Harlem section of New York, Monday, April 20, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers would need to be tested for the coronavirus daily before city officials could start to loosen restrictions that have shuttered most workplaces and forced residents to cover their faces in public, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 24, 2020:

Virginia’s case count is near 11,000, the department of health reported Thursday. There have been 372 confirmed and probable deaths across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,567 COVID-19 patients have been released for the hospital.

The VHHA and VDH do not report the number recoveries from the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 12 1 Chesterfield County 402 7 City of Colonial Heights 41 2 City of Hopewell 19 0 City of Petersburg 27 2 City of Richmond 259 13 Goochland County 63 3 Hanover County 99 7 Henrico County 718 83 New Kent County 20 1 Powhatan County 9 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

