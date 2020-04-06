Coronavirus Updates: 2,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Health Department announced there are 2,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This is an increase of 241 new cases since yesterday. The VDH added as of Monday morning, 497 people have been hospitalized as a result of the virus and 54 deaths.
Gov. Ralph Northam will be giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia this afternoon. Watch it live here.
Latest coronavirus headlines:
- Former UVA basketball player’s grandfather dies of coronavirus
- 3 new COVID-19 deaths at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center bringing the death toll to 20
- 13 confirmed cases of inmates with the coronavirus in Virginia state facilities
- Dr. Fauci: COVID-19 could become seasonal
- Scammers are using COVID-19 relief checks to steal your personal information. Here’s how you can stay protected
Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center announced that it has had 3 new deaths as a result of the coronavirus in the last 48 hours, bringing the death toll at the facility up to 20 people.
They said 93 residents had tested positive for the coronavirus, and 35 tested negative. These new numbers come after the center announced they were testing all patients.
However, Canterbury said 25 staff members have tested positive for the virus so far, but there are still tests pending.
13 confirmed cases of inmates with the coronavirus in Virginia state facilities
The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Saturday there are now 13 confirmed cases of inmates with COVID-19 in its correctional facilities and five of officers with the virus.
Here’s the breakdown:
- Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13: 6 inmates
- Indian Creek Correctional Center: 1 officer
- Stat Farm Correctional Center: 1 officer
- Virginia Correctional Center for Women: 6 inmates, 2 officers
- Probation & Patrol Easter Region: 1 officer
- Community Hospital Patients: 1 inmate
It’s website said the Virginia DOC is screening all inmates who meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing. They are also screening offenders who finish their sentences for the coronavirus the day of their release.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic
