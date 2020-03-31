Coronavirus updates: 1,250 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 2 more deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 31.

The coronavirus outbreak in Virginia has claimed the lives of 27 people. Currently, there are 1,250 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth and over 160 people hospitalized.

3 more residents die at Henrico rehabilitation center dealing with coronavirus outbreak

Three more residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, a center that has already confirmed eight COVID-19 fatalities, have died.

Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula said two of the deaths are not COVID-19 related. Test results are pending for the third resident.

Northam issues stay-at-home order for Virginia as coronavirus cases top 1,000

In Monday’s press conference, Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order. The governor did not hold back, he called out Virginians who were out and about this weekend and not following social distancing guidelines.

“I will remind those folks that you are being very, very selfish because you are putting all of us, especially our healthcare providers at risk,” Northam said.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

