Coronavirus updates: 391 outbreaks of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 9, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 51,251 cases of COVID-19 — 48,879 confirmed and 2,372 probable — Monday. The death toll is now at 1,477.
VDH officials said all health districts have a total of 391 outbreaks.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 6,500 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Free coronavirus testing events in RVA this week
The Richmond Health District is holding three free coronavirus testing events this week:
- Tuesday, June 9: From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd
- Thursday, June 11th: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike
- Friday, June 12th: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd.
For more information or other COVID-19 testing sites or to register call 804- 205-3501 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 in Virginia
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE
- Charles City County: 28 cases, 2 death
- Chesterfield County: 1,866 cases, 37 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 101 cases, 17 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 118 cases, 2 death
- City of Petersburg: 167 cases, 3 deaths
- City of Richmond: 1,651 cases, 26 deaths
- Goochland County: 107 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 347 cases, 24 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,128 cases, 134 deaths
- New Kent County: 44 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 47 cases, 0 deaths
