Coronavirus updates: 391 outbreaks of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 9, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 51,251 cases of COVID-19 — 48,879 confirmed and 2,372 probable — Monday. The death toll is now at 1,477.

VDH officials said all health districts have a total of 391 outbreaks.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 6,500 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free coronavirus testing events in RVA this week

The Richmond Health District is holding three free coronavirus testing events this week:

Tuesday, June 9: From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd Thursday, June 11th : From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike

: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike Friday, June 12th: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd.

For more information or other COVID-19 testing sites or to register call 804- 205-3501 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 28 cases, 2 death

: 28 cases, 2 death Chesterfield County : 1,866 cases, 37 deaths

: 1,866 cases, 37 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 101 cases, 17 deaths

: 101 cases, 17 deaths City of Hopewell : 118 cases, 2 death

: 118 cases, 2 death City of Petersburg : 167 cases, 3 deaths

: 167 cases, 3 deaths City of Richmond : 1,651 cases, 26 deaths

: 1,651 cases, 26 deaths Goochland County : 107 cases, 6 deaths

: 107 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 347 cases, 24 deaths

: 347 cases, 24 deaths Henrico County : 2,128 cases, 134 deaths

: 2,128 cases, 134 deaths New Kent County : 44 cases, 1 death

: 44 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 47 cases, 0 deaths

