Coronavirus updates: 559 COVID-19 outbreaks across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 17, 2020.
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 75,433 total COVID-19 cases — 72,516 confirmed and 2,917 probable.
Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 7.6 percent.
According to the state health department, 7,087 people have been hospitalized. The Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reports that more than 9,600 people who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
- Charles City County: 42 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 3,402 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 163 cases, 20 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 224 cases, 5 death
- City of Petersburg: 353 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 2,521 cases, 36 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 164 cases, 2 deaths
- Goochland County: 138 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 508 cases, 30 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,987 cases, 175 deaths
- New Kent County: 84 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 102 cases, 3 deaths