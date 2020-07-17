Coronavirus updates: 559 COVID-19 outbreaks across Virginia

In this April 11, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing. In the global race to make a coronavirus vaccine, the state-owned Chinese company is boasting that it gave its employees, including top executives, experimental shots even before the government OK’d testing in people. (Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — July 17, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 75,433 total COVID-19 cases — 72,516 confirmed and 2,917 probable.

Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 7.6 percent.

According to the state health department, 7,087 people have been hospitalized. The Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reports that more than 9,600 people who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.