Coronavirus updates: 8 residents at Spring Arbor die from COVID-19; Virginia doctors, dentist resume non-emergency procedures

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 1, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 15,846 cases of COVID-19 — 15,180 confirmed and 666 probable — Thursday. As testing ramps up in Virginia we should expect these numbers to continue to rise.

At this time, 552 people have died in Virginia from COVID-19. More than 2,300 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported more than 2,100 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

8 residents die from COVID-19 at Spring Arbor of Salisbury

23 residents at Spring Arbor of Salisbury have tested positive for coronavirus, eight of those have died, the senior living facility confirmed to 8News. The other residents are being treated and are expected to recover.

In early April, the facility said that four residents had tested positive for COVID-19. Since April 19, Spring Arbor of Salisbury said they haven’t had any other residents test positive.

Richard Williams, senior vice president for Spring Arbor, shared a statement with 8News. Read it here.

Virginia hospitals, dentist offices resume non-essential procedures

Hospitals and dentist offices in Virginia can resume non-emergency procedures after being suspended in March due to COVID-19.

Governor Ralph Northam originally signed the executive order to preserve much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital space to treat COVID-19 patients.

In a press briefing Wednesday, the governor said the state’s PPE supply has stabilized — making it safe for hospitals, dentist and veterinarian offices to start seeing non-emergency patients again.

The Virginia Dental Association has issued the following guidelines:

Patients must wear masks during visits

There will be screening for coronavirus

Patients can ‘check-in’ to their appointment by calling from the parking lot

Appointment times will be moved around to make room for thorough cleaning between appointments

Most dental practices will give priority to those who need care immediately

Dentists will now wear different forms of protective equipment to stay safe

Minimizing the use of air and water to cut down on the aerosol

COVID-19 cases in Virginia

