Coronavirus updates: Cases at VCU continue to increase; 6.5 percent positivity rate across the state

The latest coronavirus news from 8News.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases in Virginia for Thursday, August 27.

COVID-19 in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting a total of 116,579 cases across the state. 9,391 people have been hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and 2,527 people have lost their lives.

The state has had 815 outbreaks since the pandemic started.

Currently, the state’s positivity rate is at 6.5 percent, a slight increase from yesterday.

Cases at Virginia universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Aug. 26, the college has reported:

79 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

60 students are in isolation on campus

90 students are in quarantine on campus

University of Richmond

As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:

9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

Cases by locality