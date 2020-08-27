Coronavirus updates: Cases at VCU continue to increase; 6.5 percent positivity rate across the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases in Virginia for Thursday, August 27.
COVID-19 in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting a total of 116,579 cases across the state. 9,391 people have been hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and 2,527 people have lost their lives.
The state has had 815 outbreaks since the pandemic started.
Currently, the state’s positivity rate is at 6.5 percent, a slight increase from yesterday.
Cases at Virginia universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Aug. 26, the college has reported:
- 79 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 60 students are in isolation on campus
- 90 students are in quarantine on campus
University of Richmond
As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:
- 9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus
- 0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.
Cases by locality
- Charles City County: 66 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,915 cases, 77 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 218 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 334 cases, 5 death
- City of Richmond: 3,735 cases, 44 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 267 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 212 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 757 cases, 34 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,428 cases, 190 deaths
- New Kent County: 145 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 181 cases, 4 deaths