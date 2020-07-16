Coronavirus updates: Cases continue to climb in Henrico, Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 16, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 74,431 total COVID-19 cases — 71,570 confirmed and 2,861 probable. That’s 904 more cases than yesterday.

Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate remains the same 7.2%.

According to the state health department, over 7,000 people have been hospitalized. The Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reports that 9,644 people who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia