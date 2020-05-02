Coronavirus Updates: Cases of COVID-19 rise in Virginia; US allows use of 1st drug shown to help virus recovery

A medical worker takes a swab at a drive-in coronavirus testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, England, Wednesday April 29, 2020. Coronavirus testing is now available for more people in England from Wednesday as the government relaxed rules on eligibility. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 2, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 16,901 cases of COVID-19 — 16,109 confirmed and 792 probable — Friday. As testing ramps up in Virginia, we should expect these numbers to continue to rise.

At this time, 581 people have died in Virginia from COVID-19. More than 2,400 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 2,312 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 13 1 Chesterfield County 557 24 City of Colonial Heights 54 5 City of Hopewell 25 0 City of Petersburg 33 2 City of Richmond 364 15 Goochland County 78 4 Hanover County 132 12 Henrico County 898 102 New Kent County 23 1 Powhatan County 14 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

Latest coronavirus headlines:

US allows use of 1st drug shown to help virus recovery

U.S. regulators on Friday allowed emergency use of the first drug that appears to help some COVID-19 patients recover faster, a milestone in the global search for effective therapies against the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that Gilead Science’s intravenous drug would be specifically indicated for hospitalized patients with “severe disease,” such as those experiencing breathing problems requiring supplemental oxygen or ventilators.

President Donald Trump announced the news at the White House alongside Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

“This was lightning speed in terms of getting something approved” said Hahn, calling the drug “an important clinical advance.”

The FDA acted after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed that the drug, remdesivir, shortened the time to recovery by 31%, or about four days on average, for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The study of 1,063 patients is the largest and most strict test of the drug and included a comparison group that received just usual care so remdesivir’s effects could be rigorously evaluated.

Those given the drug were able to leave the hospital in 11 days on average vs. 15 days for the comparison group. The drug may also help avert deaths, but the effect is not yet large enough for scientists to know for sure.

8 residents die from COVID-19 at Spring Arbor of Salisbury in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Twenty-three residents at Spring Arbor of Salisbury have tested positive for coronavirus, eight of those have died, the senior living facility confirmed to 8News. The other residents are being treated and are expected to recover.

In early April, the facility said that four residents had tested positive for COVID-19. Since April 19, Spring Arbor of Salisbury said they haven’t had any other residents test positive.

Richard Williams. senior vice president for Spring Arbor, shared a statement with 8News Thursday:

“We can confirm that as of today, twenty-three Spring Arbor of Salisbury residents tested positive for

COVID-19 and eight of those have passed away. The other residents are currently being treated and

expected to recover. It is always hard for us to lose a member of our Spring Arbor family and we

continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety, security, and wellbeing of our residents.

We continue to work with the Chesterfield Health Department to ensure that our COVID-19 precautions and protocols are consistent with the evolving guidelines form the CDC and Health Department. The Health Department is providing Spring Arbor with COVID testing kits and we will test in accordance with their guidelines. We are pleased to report that we haven’t had a resident test positive since April 19th.”

On Friday, Williams told 8News that 15 employees have tested positive for the virus and nine have since returned to work.

