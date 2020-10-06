Coronavirus updates: Cases up to 153,182 in Virginia, death toll at 3,291

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest COVID-19 data for Tuesday, October 6.

Virginia’s rate of new diagnoses continues to rise with 625 new cases reported Tuesday. The current 7-day positivity rate is up to 4.9 percent.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 153,182, including 3,291 deaths, the Virginia Department of Health reports.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.

RICHMOND

Monday, October 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Thursday, October 8 , 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10411 Cooktown Rd, Spotsylvania, VA

, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10411 Cooktown Rd, Spotsylvania, VA Saturday, October 17 , 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA,

, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA, Saturday, October 24, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, VA

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 5, the college has reported:

20 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

5 students are in isolation on campus.

9 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 5, here is what the college has reported:

20 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:

31 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,491 people have recovered from the virus since July.

