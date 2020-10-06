Coronavirus updates: Cases up to 153,182 in Virginia, death toll at 3,291

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest COVID-19 data for Tuesday, October 6.
Virginia’s rate of new diagnoses continues to rise with 625 new cases reported Tuesday. The current 7-day positivity rate is up to 4.9 percent.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 153,182, including 3,291 deaths, the Virginia Department of Health reports.
If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Thursday, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Friday, October 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Thursday, October 8, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10411 Cooktown Rd, Spotsylvania, VA
- Saturday, October 17, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA,
- Saturday, October 24, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, VA
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 5, the college has reported:
- 20 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 5 students are in isolation on campus.
- 9 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 5, here is what the college has reported:
- 20 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:
- 31 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,491 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
Local cases of COVID-19
- Charles City County: 86 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,192 cases, 98 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 268 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 421 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,790 cases, 62 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 421 cases, 11 deaths
- Goochland County: 287 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,395 cases, 39 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,608 cases, 219 deaths
- New Kent County: 229 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 240 cases, 5 deaths