Coronavirus updates: Chesterfield church denies it broke social distancing guidelines; the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise

Chesterfield church denies 60-80 people attended Sunday services after police warning

Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries denied a Chesterfield police estimate that 60 to 80 people were inside the church last Sunday.

A letter from Chesterfield Chief of Police Col. Jeffrey Katz sent to Bishop Daniel Roberston Jr. said a police report “outlines compelling evidence” the church violated Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

“When this unprecedented stay-at-home situation started, we were under the impression that our paid staff and volunteers working in other non-sanctuary areas of the building did not count toward the 10-person gathering restriction,” a statement from a communications representative for Mt. Gilead said.

A police report attached to Katz’s letter to Robinson said an officer counted “approximately 33 vehicles in the parking lot.”

The police report indicates police responded to “investigate parishoners parking their cars out of sight of Mt. Gilead to avoid detection and bused to and from Mt. Gilead.”

After investigating parked vehicles and buses entering a nearby parking lot at the Diversity Training and Support Center, the police report says a sergeant “buzzed the administrator door at Mt. Gilead” where Executive Pastoral Assistant Terry Graves denied letting police in, noting “they were trying to limit physical contact.”

Police say they then provided Graves a copy of the governor’s executive order limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

After the church was warned on Sunday, the church’s written response says “we shifted immediately and reduced our team down to no more than 10 individuals at any one time in our 62,000-square -foot facility during our service times on Wednesdays and Sundays.”

Mt. Gilead indicated in-person public services have been ssuspended since March 22, and would be livestreamed online.

Throughout the video that was livestreamed during the 11:30 Sunday morning service on April 19, multiple people can be heard responding to the message of Bishop Robertson–one instance can be heard below.

Naval destroyer USS Kidd reports rise in virus cases to 33

The Navy reports that the number of sailors aboard the USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 on Friday to 33.

The destroyer with its crew of 350 are off the Pacific coast of South America. Its current mission is related to U.S. counter-drug activities. In a statement issued Saturday, the Navy said an embarked medical team continues testing of the Kidd’s crew. Two sailors have been medically evacuated to the United States. Meanwhile, officials say those aboard the Kidd are wearing N95 masks and other personal protective equipment.

The Navy says the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island is en route to rendezvous with Kidd in case medical support is required at sea. Officials say the Makin Island has a fleet surgical team, intensive care capacity and ventilators as well as additional testing capability.

The Kidd is the second Navy ship at sea to report an outbreak of the coronavirus. Officials say the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has reported more than 850 cases of infection among its nearly 5,000 crew members. Most of its crew has been moved ashore to quarantine on Guam.

Breakdown of cases in Virginia

Virginia’s case count is near 12,366, the department of health reported Sunday. There have been 436 confirmed and probable deaths across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,815 COVID-19 patients have been released for the hospital.

The VHHA and VDH do not report the number recoveries from the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 12 1 Chesterfield County 423 17 City of Colonial Heights 41 3 City of Hopewell 19 0 City of Petersburg 27 2 City of Richmond 267 14 Goochland County 69 3 Hanover County 100 7 Henrico County 729 86 New Kent County 20 1 Powhatan County 9 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

