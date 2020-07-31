Coronavirus updates: close to 1,000 new cases since yesterday

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. As coronavirus cases surge in hard-hit Florida, so do the turnaround times for test results. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 for Friday, July 31, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 984 more people tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 89,888. That total includes 86,501 confirmed and 3,387 probable cases.

Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained stagnant at 7.2%.

VDH reported 33 more COVID-19 deaths since yesterday, over double the 7-day moving average. 2,174 people have died from COVID-19 across the state, including 2,067 confirmed cause of death and 107 probable causes of death.

Throughout the Commonwealth, more Latinos are affected by COVID-19 than any other race or ethnicity. Chesterfield and Richmond both mirror this statistic. However, the majority of infected people in Central Virginia and Chickahominy health districts are white. Black people make up the highest percent infected in Henrico.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia