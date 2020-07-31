Coronavirus updates: close to 1,000 new cases since yesterday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 for Friday, July 31, 2020.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that 984 more people tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 89,888. That total includes 86,501 confirmed and 3,387 probable cases.
Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained stagnant at 7.2%.
VDH reported 33 more COVID-19 deaths since yesterday, over double the 7-day moving average. 2,174 people have died from COVID-19 across the state, including 2,067 confirmed cause of death and 107 probable causes of death.
Throughout the Commonwealth, more Latinos are affected by COVID-19 than any other race or ethnicity. Chesterfield and Richmond both mirror this statistic. However, the majority of infected people in Central Virginia and Chickahominy health districts are white. Black people make up the highest percent infected in Henrico.
COVID-19 in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 46 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 3,829 cases, 69 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 175 cases, 20 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 253 cases, 5 death
- City of Richmond: 2,831 cases, 39 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 195 cases, 4 deaths
- Goochland County: 149 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 579 cases, 30 deaths
- Henrico County: 3,466 cases, 177 deaths
- New Kent County: 112 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 118 cases, 4 deaths