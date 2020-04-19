Coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase statewide; 2 residents dead from the coronavirus at Discovery Village At West End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 19, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 8,053 Virginians have tested positive for coronavirus. Health officials said the virus has claimed the lives of over 258 people.

The Virginia Healthcare and Hospitals Association also announced 1,228 people who had been hospitalized for the virus have been released.

2 residents die because of the coronavirus at Discovery Village At West End

Discovery Village At West End, an independent living community for seniors, announced two of its residents have died from COVID-19.

“Given the close relationships between our community team members and our residents, it saddens us greatly that our friends and neighbors have passed away and we send our deepest condolences to their families,” an announcement from the community said.

The community did not say how many residents or employees tested positive for the virus but that residents and staff members who have it are self-quarantining.

The announcement added they are also doing precautionary testing throughout the community to help slow the spread and provide early treatment.

Virginia Delegate Dolores McQuinn tests positive for COVID-19

A Virginia delegate has tested positive for COVID-19 — Delegate Dolores McQuinn and two of her family members are at home in isolation.

Delegate McQuinn said she is getting stronger each day — and her daughter and husband also have the virus.

McQuinn said COVID-19 needs to be taken very seriously.

“No mercy for your age, gender, race or economic status,” McQuinn said.

McQuinn’s daughter, who is in her 30s, was diagnosed March 26. She said she contracted the virus while at work. Days later — McQuinn and her husband both tested positive.

“I lost my taste and my smell,” McQuinn said. “I started to feel bad — soreness, shortness of breath, pain in certain parts of my body.”

From the time her daughter received the diagnosis, McQuinn made every effort to not let the virus spread throughout her home. Days later, McQuinn and her husband both tested positive.

“Really, I was just in constant prayer. I was praying that we would all come out of this in one piece,” McQuinn said. “We’re all about 97 percent back to normal. On some given days, we maybe at 95.”

The McQuinn family will remain in quarantine until fully recovered.

Beth Sholom Senior Living in Henrico has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Officials at Beth Sholom Senior Living have announced 38 residents in its Healthcare Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They said all residents in the center will remain in isolation in their respective rooms, and there are no cases in any of the other buildings. The care facility would not say if any of the residents had died.

