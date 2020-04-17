Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases continue to rise at local senior living facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 17, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 6,889 Virginians have tested positive for coronavirus. Health officals said the virus has claimed the lives of over 200 people.

Local senior living facilities being hit hard by COVID-19

One more person has died at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, bringing the death toll to 46. The coronavirus seems to be unrelenting in certain nursing homes in our area.

At Canterbury the death toll keeps rising and less than a mile away at Beth Sholom they’re trying to get ahead of a spread.

Canterbury is being used as an example for facilities across the nation after it became one of the worst outbreaks in the country. Beth Sholom said they’re working with the Henrico Health Department to test all residents at the healthcare center, which is being isolated from the rest of the facility. They have 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

However, officials said there aren’t enough testing kits to test everyone at other buildings and test results won’t be available for another 2-3 days. Right now, no other facility at Beth Sholom has COVID-19 cases and the facility said they are working hard to keep it that way.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

