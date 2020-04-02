Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 claims the lives of 41 Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 for Thursday, April 2.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 222 more COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, putting the state’s total at 1,706.

Gov. Ralph Northam said during Wednesday’s press briefing that Virginia could ace a surge in cases in Late April or May.

There are currently 246 people hospitalized and 41 confirmed deaths, according to VDH. Over 17,500 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

More coronavirus developments:

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

Stay with 8News for updates.