Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 could delay minimum wage hike in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 13, 2020:

More than 5,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the commonwealth. The death toll is now at 141.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, nearly 40,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus

Here’s how coronavirus might delay minimum wage hike

Over the weekend, Governor Ralph Northam signed a number of landmark bills into law. Because of COVID-19, Northam is proposing a change that would delay a minimum wage hike for several months.

The governor wants to increase the minimum wage starting May of next year instead of January. Northam says this will help the economy rebound from COVID-19.

VA Gov. Northam proposed delaying the implementation of the minimum wage bill from January 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021. This comes as governments and small businesses struggle with lost revenue from coronavirus restrictions. — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) April 12, 2020

Latest coronavirus updates:

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic