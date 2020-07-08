Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 related deaths up by 24 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 8, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 67,583 cases of COVID-19 — 64,583 confirmed and 2,792 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is at 1,905— up 24 deaths since yesterday.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 9,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Free testing in Chesterfield this week
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Beulah United Methodist Church
- 6930 Hopkins Road
- 150 tests available
Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)
- River City Sportsplex
- 13030 Genito Road
- 300 tests available
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE
- Charles City County: 41 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 3,078 cases, 59 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 151 cases, 18 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 191 cases, 4 death
- City of Petersburg: 313 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 2,321 cases, 29 deaths
- Goochland County: 128 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 456 cases, 31 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,721 cases, 165 deaths
- New Kent County: 62 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 86 cases, 2 deaths
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic