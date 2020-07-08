Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 related deaths up by 24 in Virginia

Medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Phoenix’s western neighborhood of Maryvalefor free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities. As coronavirus infections explode in states like Arizona and Florida, people in communities of color are fighting to get tested. Public health experts say wider testing helps people in underserved neighborhoods and is key to controlling a pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt York)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 8, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 67,583 cases of COVID-19 — 64,583 confirmed and 2,792 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is at 1,905— up 24 deaths since yesterday.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 9,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free testing in Chesterfield this week

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beulah United Methodist Church

6930 Hopkins Road

150 tests available

Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)

River City Sportsplex

13030 Genito Road

300 tests available

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 41 cases, 3 death

: 41 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 3,078 cases, 59 deaths

: 3,078 cases, 59 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 151 cases, 18 deaths

: 151 cases, 18 deaths City of Hopewell : 191 cases, 4 death

: 191 cases, 4 death City of Petersburg : 313 cases, 7 deaths

: 313 cases, 7 deaths City of Richmond : 2,321 cases, 29 deaths

: 2,321 cases, 29 deaths Goochland County : 128 cases, 6 deaths

: 128 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 456 cases, 31 deaths

: 456 cases, 31 deaths Henrico County : 2,721 cases, 165 deaths

: 2,721 cases, 165 deaths New Kent County : 62 cases, 1 death

: 62 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 86 cases, 2 deaths

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic