Coronavirus updates: Free COVID-19 testing at Hillside Court today

Virginia’s case count is near 12,970, the department of health reported Sunday. There have been 448 confirmed and probable deaths across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,815 COVID-19 patients have been released for the hospital.

The VHHA and VDH do not report the number recoveries from the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 12 1 Chesterfield County 423 17 City of Colonial Heights 41 3 City of Hopewell 19 0 City of Petersburg 27 2 City of Richmond 267 14 Goochland County 69 3 Hanover County 100 7 Henrico County 729 86 New Kent County 20 1 Powhatan County 9 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

Walk-up COVID-19 testing at pubic housing communities starts this week

Do you live in a public housing community and need a COVID-19 test? This week the Richmond City Health District is holding three walk-up coronavirus testing events at Hillside, Creighton and Gilpin Courts.

In order to be tested, you must register in advance by calling the Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 Hotline at (804) 205-3501. Once you register, you will be given an appointment time.

Anyone who was COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms is eligible for a test.

You can get tested at the following locations this week:

Hillside Court on Monday, April 27 – 1500 Harwood Street

Creighton Court on Tuesday, April 28 – 1810 Creighton Road

Gilpin Court on Thursday, April 30 – 436 Calhoun Street

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

