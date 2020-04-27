Coronavirus updates: Free COVID-19 testing at Hillside Court today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 27, 2020:
Virginia’s case count is near 12,970, the department of health reported Sunday. There have been 448 confirmed and probable deaths across the Commonwealth.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,815 COVID-19 patients have been released for the hospital.
The VHHA and VDH do not report the number recoveries from the virus.
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
|COVID-19 CASES
|TOTAL CASES
|DEATHS
|Charles City County
|12
|1
|Chesterfield County
|423
|17
|City of Colonial Heights
|41
|3
|City of Hopewell
|19
|0
|City of Petersburg
|27
|2
|City of Richmond
|267
|14
|Goochland County
|69
|3
|Hanover County
|100
|7
|Henrico County
|729
|86
|New Kent County
|20
|1
|Powhatan County
|9
|0
Walk-up COVID-19 testing at pubic housing communities starts this week
Do you live in a public housing community and need a COVID-19 test? This week the Richmond City Health District is holding three walk-up coronavirus testing events at Hillside, Creighton and Gilpin Courts.
In order to be tested, you must register in advance by calling the Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 Hotline at (804) 205-3501. Once you register, you will be given an appointment time.
Anyone who was COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms is eligible for a test.
You can get tested at the following locations this week:
- Hillside Court on Monday, April 27 – 1500 Harwood Street
- Creighton Court on Tuesday, April 28 – 1810 Creighton Road
- Gilpin Court on Thursday, April 30 – 436 Calhoun Street
Latest coronavirus headlines:
- Northam moves state and local May election
- Second inmate death from COVID-19 complications reported in Virginia
- Global death toll tops 200,000 as some virus lockdowns eased
- Virginian contractor survives COVID-19
Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel.
