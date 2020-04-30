Coronavirus updates: Free COVID-19 testing at Gilpin Court; GRTC bus driver tests positive

Richmond, VA. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 30, 2020:

Virginia reported almost 15,000 cases of COVID-19 — 14,328 confirmed and 633 probable — on Wednesday.

Across the state, there are 522 deaths and more than 2,200 people in the hospital.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported more than 2,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Latest coronavirus headlines

Last day of COVID-19 testing at Richmond public housing community

If you live in Gilpin Court and are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, consider getting tested.

All you have to do is call 804-205-3501 to see if you qualify. There are limited tests so make sure you call early. Once you have registered, you will receive an appointment time.

REMINDER: There’s one more day of COVID-19 testing in #RVA today!



This time for the Gilpin Court community.



Call 804-205-3501 to see if you qualify & register. There are limited tests!



*Due to the weather it will be held inside at the Calhoun Center.@8NEWS — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) April 30, 2020

Due to weather, today’s testing will be held inside the Calhoun Family Investment Center at 436 Calhoun Street.

GRTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

GRTC said riders may experience significant delays over the next two days after a bus operator tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the first bus operator to test positive and the second case of coronavirus within GRTC, the company said. Officals are now asking that all operators and on-site staff be tested for the novel coronavirus.

“All operators and on-site staff schedule a COVID-19 test as soon as possible to stay ahead of any possible spread. As operators take paid leave to be tested and await results, GRTC cautions all riders that there may be significant service disruptions or cancelations over the next two days, GRTC said in a release.”

The bus driver who tested positive only had mild symptoms and has not been to work since Monday, April 28, the transit company said.

Under GRTC policy, any staff member tested for COVID-19 is placed on paid leave and asked to remain in quarantine until their test results come back negative or they fully recover.

While bus drivers wait for test results, drivers should experience delays or cancellations. If GRTC does not have enough bus drivers they may have to cancel routes entirely. Stay with 8News for updates.

CDC assessing Virginia’s poultry plants as COVID-19 cases rise

Governor Ralph Northam say he wants to make it clear that his number one concern at Virginia’s poultry processing plants is for the workers. The governor seemed to be weighing in on President Donald Trump’s executive order compelling meat processing plants to stay open while providing an update on rising coronavirus cases at poultry plants on the Eastern Shore.

Northam announced Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention responded by deploying teams to those poultry processing plants. He said the CDC met with local health and worker safety teams.

The governor also said the majority of the workers at the plants on the Eastern Shore have low incomes and are from communities of color, putting them at higher risk.

COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 12 1 Chesterfield County 423 17 City of Colonial Heights 41 3 City of Hopewell 19 0 City of Petersburg 27 2 City of Richmond 267 14 Goochland County 69 3 Hanover County 100 7 Henrico County 729 86 New Kent County 20 1 Powhatan County 9 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic