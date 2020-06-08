Coronavirus updates: Free COVID-19 testing in RVA; Cases in Henrico County surpass 2,000

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Miami. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The Virginia Department of Health reported 50,681 cases of COVID-19 — 48,349 confirmed and 2,332 probable — Sunday.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 6,538 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free coronavirus testing events in RVA this week

The Richmond Health District is holding three free coronavirus testing events this week:

Tuesday, June 9: From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd

Thursday, June 11th : From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike

: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike Friday, June 12th: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd.

For more information or other COVID-19 testing sites or to register call 804- 205-3501 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 28 cases, 2 death

: 28 cases, 2 death Chesterfield County : 1,831 cases, 37 deaths

: 1,831 cases, 37 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 98 cases, 17 deaths

: 98 cases, 17 deaths City of Hopewell : 116 cases, 2 death

: 116 cases, 2 death City of Petersburg : 165 cases, 3 deaths

: 165 cases, 3 deaths City of Richmond : 1,621 cases, 26 deaths

: 1,621 cases, 26 deaths Goochland County : 107 cases, 6 deaths

: 107 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 348 cases, 24 deaths

: 348 cases, 24 deaths Henrico County : 2,096 cases, 134 deaths

: 2,096 cases, 134 deaths New Kent County : 44 cases, 1 death

: 44 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 45 cases, 0 deaths

