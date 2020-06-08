Coronavirus updates: Free COVID-19 testing in RVA; Cases in Henrico County surpass 2,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 8, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 50,681 cases of COVID-19 — 48,349 confirmed and 2,332 probable — Sunday.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 6,538 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Free coronavirus testing events in RVA this week
The Richmond Health District is holding three free coronavirus testing events this week:
- Tuesday, June 9: From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd
- Thursday, June 11th: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike
- Friday, June 12th: From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd.
For more information or other COVID-19 testing sites or to register call 804- 205-3501 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE
- Charles City County: 28 cases, 2 death
- Chesterfield County: 1,831 cases, 37 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 98 cases, 17 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 116 cases, 2 death
- City of Petersburg: 165 cases, 3 deaths
- City of Richmond: 1,621 cases, 26 deaths
- Goochland County: 107 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 348 cases, 24 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,096 cases, 134 deaths
- New Kent County: 44 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 45 cases, 0 deaths
