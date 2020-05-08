Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 claims the lives of 812 Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 8, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 22,342 cases of COVID-19 — 21,274 confirmed and 1,068 probable —Friday. More than 143,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 812.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that nearly 3,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Reopening Virginia

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will provide an update on the state’s reopening process this afternoon.

On Wednesday, the governor said he realizes some parts of the commonwealth may not be ready for reopening.

WATCH: Northam’s press briefing on our livestream at 2 p.m.

