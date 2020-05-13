Coronavirus updates: More than 26,700 cases statewide and 927 deaths from COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 13, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 26,746 cases of COVID-19 — 25,431 confirmed and 1,315 probable — Tuesday.

More than 180,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 927.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,554 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Northam to finalize decision on Virginia’s reopening at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam is expected to officially announce this afternoon whether or not Virginia will enter ‘phase one’ of reopening. ‘Phase one’ is part of a three-phase plan called “Forward Virginia.”

Gov. Northam has said May 15 is a tentative date for businesses to reopen with limitations. During Monday’s briefing he said he was confident he’ll stick to the plan.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 19 1 Chesterfield County 741 26 City of Colonial Heights 65 6 City of Hopewell 33 0 City of Petersburg 41 2 City of Richmond 494 18 Goochland County 81 5 Hanover County 155 15 Henrico County 1,032 110 New Kent County 26 1 Powhatan County 18 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

