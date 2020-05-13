Coronavirus updates: More than 26,700 cases statewide and 927 deaths from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 13, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 26,746 cases of COVID-19 — 25,431 confirmed and 1,315 probable — Tuesday.
More than 180,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 927.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,554 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Northam to finalize decision on Virginia’s reopening at 2 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam is expected to officially announce this afternoon whether or not Virginia will enter ‘phase one’ of reopening. ‘Phase one’ is part of a three-phase plan called “Forward Virginia.”
Gov. Northam has said May 15 is a tentative date for businesses to reopen with limitations. During Monday’s briefing he said he was confident he’ll stick to the plan.
WATCH: Northam’s briefing at 2 p.m.
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
|COVID-19 CASES
|TOTAL CASES
|DEATHS
|Charles City County
|19
|1
|Chesterfield County
|741
|26
|City of Colonial Heights
|65
|6
|City of Hopewell
|33
|0
|City of Petersburg
|41
|2
|City of Richmond
|494
|18
|Goochland County
|81
|5
|Hanover County
|155
|15
|Henrico County
|1,032
|110
|New Kent County
|26
|1
|Powhatan County
|18
|0
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic