Coronavirus updates: Latinos make up 44 percent of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

A health care worker carries a stack of clipboards at a COVID-19 testing site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Clinica Campesina Health Center, during the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 7, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 66,740 cases of COVID-19 — 63,950 confirmed and 2,790 probable — Tuesday. The death toll is at 1,881 — up 28 deaths since yesterday.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 8,800 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

COVID-19 in Virginia’s Latino population

According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, Latinos make up 44 percent of Virginia’s coronavirus cases. As of now, 22,477 of the cases across all health districts are in Latinos.

A couple of weeks ago, Governor Ralph Northam said they would be focusing their testing efforts on high concentrated Latino communities across Virginia.

Photo: Virginia Department of Health



Richmond COVID-19 cases decreasing, health officials say

Health experts told 8News that the City of Richmond and the state overall are doing well but the fight against coronavirus is not over.

In Richmond, there have been no COVID-19 deaths in over two weeks. But health experts told 8News the virus is still here and still dangerous.

On Monday, Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula held a conference where the main message was, while its OK to move forward, everyone should do so cautiously.

Dr. Avula and the mayor said social distancing is still the best way to prevent a spike in cases. Hanging out in groups also comes with a higher chance for infections.

Free testing events in RVA

Tuesday, July 7: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave.

9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. Thursday, June 25: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Powhatan Community Center, “The Hut”, 5051 Northampton St.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 41 cases, 3 death

: 41 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 3,059 cases, 56 deaths

: 3,059 cases, 56 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 151 cases, 18 deaths

: 151 cases, 18 deaths City of Hopewell : 191 cases, 3 death

: 191 cases, 3 death City of Petersburg : 311 cases, 5 deaths

: 311 cases, 5 deaths City of Richmond : 2,301 cases, 29 deaths

: 2,301 cases, 29 deaths Goochland County : 128 cases, 6 deaths

: 128 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 452 cases, 31 deaths

: 452 cases, 31 deaths Henrico County : 2,708 cases, 163 deaths

: 2,708 cases, 163 deaths New Kent County : 62 cases, 1 death

: 62 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 86 cases, 2 deaths

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic