Coronavirus updates: Latinos make up 44 percent of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 7, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 66,740 cases of COVID-19 — 63,950 confirmed and 2,790 probable — Tuesday. The death toll is at 1,881 — up 28 deaths since yesterday.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 8,800 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
COVID-19 in Virginia’s Latino population
According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, Latinos make up 44 percent of Virginia’s coronavirus cases. As of now, 22,477 of the cases across all health districts are in Latinos.
A couple of weeks ago, Governor Ralph Northam said they would be focusing their testing efforts on high concentrated Latino communities across Virginia.
Richmond COVID-19 cases decreasing, health officials say
Health experts told 8News that the City of Richmond and the state overall are doing well but the fight against coronavirus is not over.
In Richmond, there have been no COVID-19 deaths in over two weeks. But health experts told 8News the virus is still here and still dangerous.
On Monday, Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula held a conference where the main message was, while its OK to move forward, everyone should do so cautiously.
Dr. Avula and the mayor said social distancing is still the best way to prevent a spike in cases. Hanging out in groups also comes with a higher chance for infections.
Free testing events in RVA
- Tuesday, July 7: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave.
- Thursday, June 25: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Powhatan Community Center, “The Hut”, 5051 Northampton St.
The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area:
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE
- Charles City County: 41 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 3,059 cases, 56 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 151 cases, 18 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 191 cases, 3 death
- City of Petersburg: 311 cases, 5 deaths
- City of Richmond: 2,301 cases, 29 deaths
- Goochland County: 128 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 452 cases, 31 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,708 cases, 163 deaths
- New Kent County: 62 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 86 cases, 2 deaths
