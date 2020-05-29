Coronavirus updates: Mask mandate begins; RVA enters ‘Phase One’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 29, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 41,401 cases of COVID-19 — 39,393 confirmed and 2,008 probable — Thursday. The death toll is now at 1,338.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 5,648 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Richmond enters “Phase One” of reopening

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Wednesday morning that the city will move into “Phase One” of Governor Northam’s reopening plan today.

Governor Ralph Northam’s mask mandate starts today

Starting today, Virginians will be required to wear face coverings when inside public buildings.

According to Gov. Ralph Northam’s order, the masks must cover your mouth and nose. However, there are six exceptions:

While eating or drinking

If you’re exercising

If you have trouble breathing or are unable to remove the face covering without help

If you need to communicate with those who are hard of hearing

When temporarily removing the mask is necessary to secure government or medical services

If you have a health condition stopping you from wearing a face covering

7th VADOC inmate dies from COVID-19

A seventh inmate in Virginia’s state correctional system has died after testing positive for COVID—19. The most-recent death reported from state corrections was an inmate from Buckingham Correctional.

Virginia correctional facilities that have been hit hard by COVID-19 include the following:

Buckingham Correctional Center — 113 total positive offenders, 7 positive staff members, 3 inmate COVID-19 positive death

— 113 total positive offenders, 7 positive staff members, 3 inmate COVID-19 positive death Dillwyn Correctional Center — 322 total positive offenders, 9 positive staff members, 1 inmate COVID-19 positive death

— 322 total positive offenders, 9 positive staff members, 1 inmate COVID-19 positive death Greensville Correctional Center — 192 total positive offenders, 52 positive staff members

— 192 total positive offenders, 52 positive staff members Haynesville Correctional Center — 246 total positive offenders, 9 positive staff members

COVID-19 in Virginia

