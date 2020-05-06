Coronavirus updates: Meat shortage at restaurants, grocery stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 6, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 20,256 cases of COVID-19 — 19,357 confirmed and 899 probable — Tuesday. More than 127,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

At this time, VDH said 713 people have died in Virginia from COVID-19 and 2,773 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 2,617 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

COVID-19 causing meat shortages for grocery stores and restaurants

Some grocery stores and restaurants are starting to limit the amount of meat customers can buy after meat plants across the country slow production because of coronavirus.

In response, fast-food chain Wendy’s is changing what they sell to customers.

Experts said Wendy’s is one of the restaurants hard with a meat shortage because the chain relies on fresh beef. One in five of Wendy’s locations is out of beef — which breaks down to about 1,000 locations across the United States. Those locations will have a limited menu without beef-based items.

Grocery stores like Costco, and select Kroger and Wegmans locations are limiting meat purchases.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 13 1 Chesterfield County 557 24 City of Colonial Heights 54 5 City of Hopewell 25 0 City of Petersburg 33 2 City of Richmond 364 15 Goochland County 78 4 Hanover County 132 12 Henrico County 898 102 New Kent County 23 1 Powhatan County 14 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

