Coronavirus updates: More than 14,000 Virginians sickened with COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 29, 2020:

The commonwealth is reporting more than 14,000 cases of COVID-19 — 13,794 confirmed and 545 probable.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 492 people have died from the novel coronavirus and more than 2,000 Virginians are in the hospital.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported more than 1,900 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to give an update on the coronavirus response in Virginia at 2 p.m. You can watch the live press briefing here.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

White House unveils COVID-19 testing blueprint

The White House is again pushing back on criticism that coronavirus testing has been too slow by releasing a list of testing guidelines for states to follow.

The White House said its new testing blueprint will give states a safe path towards re-opening their economies.

“We are going to make sure they have the supplies and the capability to test at least two percent of their population every month,” said Adm. Brett Giroir, head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Here is a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASESTOTAL CASESDEATHS
Charles City County121
Chesterfield County42317
City of Colonial Heights413
City of Hopewell190
City of Petersburg272
City of Richmond26714
Goochland County693
Hanover County1007
Henrico County72986
New Kent County201
Powhatan County90
Information from the Virginia Department of Health

