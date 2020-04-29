Coronavirus updates: More than 14,000 Virginians sickened with COVID-19

A patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. A coronavirus vaccine is still months or years away, but groups that peddle misinformation about immunizations are already taking aim – and potentially eroding – confidence in what could be humanity’s best chance to defeat the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 29, 2020:

The commonwealth is reporting more than 14,000 cases of COVID-19 — 13,794 confirmed and 545 probable.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 492 people have died from the novel coronavirus and more than 2,000 Virginians are in the hospital.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported more than 1,900 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to give an update on the coronavirus response in Virginia at 2 p.m. You can watch the live press briefing here.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

White House unveils COVID-19 testing blueprint

The White House is again pushing back on criticism that coronavirus testing has been too slow by releasing a list of testing guidelines for states to follow.

The White House said its new testing blueprint will give states a safe path towards re-opening their economies.

“We are going to make sure they have the supplies and the capability to test at least two percent of their population every month,” said Adm. Brett Giroir, head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Here is a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 12 1 Chesterfield County 423 17 City of Colonial Heights 41 3 City of Hopewell 19 0 City of Petersburg 27 2 City of Richmond 267 14 Goochland County 69 3 Hanover County 100 7 Henrico County 729 86 New Kent County 20 1 Powhatan County 9 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

