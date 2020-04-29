Coronavirus updates: More than 14,000 Virginians sickened with COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 29, 2020:
The commonwealth is reporting more than 14,000 cases of COVID-19 — 13,794 confirmed and 545 probable.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, 492 people have died from the novel coronavirus and more than 2,000 Virginians are in the hospital.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported more than 1,900 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.
The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to give an update on the coronavirus response in Virginia at 2 p.m. You can watch the live press briefing here.
The White House is again pushing back on criticism that coronavirus testing has been too slow by releasing a list of testing guidelines for states to follow.
The White House said its new testing blueprint will give states a safe path towards re-opening their economies.
“We are going to make sure they have the supplies and the capability to test at least two percent of their population every month,” said Adm. Brett Giroir, head of the Department of Health and Human Services.
To read more about the COVID-19 testing blueprint, click here.
COVID-19 cases in Virginia
Here is a breakdown of cases in our area:
|COVID-19 CASES
|TOTAL CASES
|DEATHS
|Charles City County
|12
|1
|Chesterfield County
|423
|17
|City of Colonial Heights
|41
|3
|City of Hopewell
|19
|0
|City of Petersburg
|27
|2
|City of Richmond
|267
|14
|Goochland County
|69
|3
|Hanover County
|100
|7
|Henrico County
|729
|86
|New Kent County
|20
|1
|Powhatan County
|9
|0
