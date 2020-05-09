Coronavirus Updates: More than 3,000 people with COVID-19 released from the hospital in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 9, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 22,342 cases of COVID-19 — 21,274 confirmed and 1,068 probable —Friday. More than 143,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 812.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,124 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Phase One of Virginia’s reopening plan allows salons, outdoor dining to open with limited capacity

On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam went into more detail about what ‘Phase One’ of the reopening process will look like for Virginia.

The guidelines, tentatively set to take effect on May 15th, are stricter in some cases than the White House’s recommendations and the steps other states have taken so far.

“We’re not opening the floodgates here. We’re not flipping the light switch from closed to open. When the time is right, we will turn a dimmer switch just a notch,” Northam said.

The governor emphasized that, as the state moves forward, several safety standards will remain in place. He said people should continue to wear face coverings, telework, and stay home as much as possible.

“The ‘stay at home’ order will become a ‘safer at home’ order. That means, while there will be a few more places to go, everyone should still only go there as needed and otherwise stay home as much as possible,” Northam said.

Come ‘Phase One,’ Gov. Northam is allowing personal grooming businesses to open by appointment only. Social distancing and face coverings will be required at salons.

Non-essential retailers will be able to open up at 50 percent capacity, as will places of worship, though drive-in services will still be encouraged.

Restaurants and breweries will only be allowed to seat people outdoors–also at 50 percent capacity. “Bar areas” will remain closed, according to Northam. Take out and delivery services will continue.

“If they [businesses] aren’t able to meet these restrictions they must remain closed,” Northam said. “No business is required by the state to be open.”

Entertainment venues, on the other hand, have to stay closed and so do gyms, except for outdoor classes.

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 19 1 Chesterfield County 741 26 City of Colonial Heights 65 6 City of Hopewell 33 0 City of Petersburg 41 2 City of Richmond 494 18 Goochland County 81 5 Hanover County 155 15 Henrico County 1,032 110 New Kent County 26 1 Powhatan County 18 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

