Coronavirus updates: More than 330,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 9, 2020:

As of now, over 30,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. According to the Virginia Department of Health, 3,645 of those tests came back positive. There are 615 people in the hospital and 75 deaths have been confirmed.

More than 330,000 people have recovered from coronavirus worldwide

While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, so does the number of people who have recovered.

As of Thursday, more than 330,000 recoveries were reported worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

Health officials have said the number of recoveries is likely “far higher” considering there are people with the virus who have not been tested and diagnosed.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Warner and Kaine urge funding to support local journalism amid pandemic

Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine joined colleagues in a letter calling for funding to support local journalism and media to be included in any future COVID-19 relief packages.

The letter was addressed to Senate leadership and the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Death toll at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center now at 35

In the past 24 hours, 3 more people have died from COVID-19 at the Canterbury Rehab and Healthcare Center in Henrico, bringing the death toll to 35. This has become one of the worst clusters of COVID-19 in the counrty.

Gov. Ralph Northam and his administration said they are doing everything they can from preventing another outbreak from happening at other facilities.

The challenges that we’re having in our nursing homes I think speaks to a couple of things. One is just how contagious this virus is when it gets in a confined space like that and it also speaks to the challenges that all of us as governors have had.” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

CNN, WKRN and WAVY contributed to this report.