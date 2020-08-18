Coronavirus updates: More than 800 new cases reported; free testing in Richmond today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for August 18, 2020.
Since yesterday, Virginia’s COVID-19 cases have increased by 861, bringing the total number of cases to 108,282. A total number of 2,396 deaths have been reported in the Commonwealth.
Virginia’s positivity rate is now at 6.8, as compared to last week when the positivity number fluctuated from 7.3 to 7.4.
Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond today
Testing is for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and is free for uninsured or underinsured persons. While some appointments will be reserved for walk-ups, testing is limited and appointments should be made prior to arriving.
Tuesday, August 18 – Diversity Richmond (Richmond)
- Address: 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220
- Time: 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday, August 19 – Crystal Lake Apartments (Chesterfield)
- Address: 3501 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield, VA 23234
- Time: 5-7 p.m.
- Drive through testing
Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico)
- Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223
- Time: 9-11 a.m.
- Rain or shine
Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond)
- Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224
- Time: 9-11 a.m.
- Rain or shine
Saturday, August 22 – Jeff Davis Flea Market (Chesterfield)
- Address: 5700 Jefferson Davis Hwy., North Chesterfield, VA 23234
- Time: Noon-2 p.m.
- Walk up testing
Make an appointment to any of these COVID-19 testing locations by calling the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. If the testing event is in Chesterfield, call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.
COVID-19 in our area
- Charles City County: 56 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,623 cases, 80 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 207 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 297 cases, 5 death
- City of Richmond: 3,404 cases, 42 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 240 cases, 7 deaths
- Goochland County: 173 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 703 cases, 33 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,149 cases, 187 deaths
- New Kent County: 136 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 167 cases, 4 deaths