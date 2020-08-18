Coronavirus updates: More than 800 new cases reported; free testing in Richmond today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for August 18, 2020.

Since yesterday, Virginia’s COVID-19 cases have increased by 861, bringing the total number of cases to 108,282. A total number of 2,396 deaths have been reported in the Commonwealth.

Virginia’s positivity rate is now at 6.8, as compared to last week when the positivity number fluctuated from 7.3 to 7.4.

Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond today

Testing is for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and is free for uninsured or underinsured persons. While some appointments will be reserved for walk-ups, testing is limited and appointments should be made prior to arriving.

Tuesday, August 18 – Diversity Richmond (Richmond)

Address: 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19 – Crystal Lake Apartments (Chesterfield)

Address: 3501 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield, VA 23234

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Drive through testing

Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico)

Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Rain or shine

Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond)

Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Rain or shine

Saturday, August 22 – Jeff Davis Flea Market (Chesterfield)

Address: 5700 Jefferson Davis Hwy., North Chesterfield, VA 23234

Time: Noon-2 p.m.

Walk up testing

Make an appointment to any of these COVID-19 testing locations by calling the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. If the testing event is in Chesterfield, call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.

