Coronavirus updates: Nearly 120,000 Virginians tested for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 4, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 18,671 cases of COVID-19 — 17,873 confirmed and 798 probable — Sunday. Nearly 120,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

At this time, 660 people have died in Virginia from COVID-19. More than 2,600 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 2,497 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will address the state today during one of his weekly press briefings. You can watch it on 8News at 2 p.m.

COVID-19 in Virginia