Coronavirus updates: Northam considers reopening economy by region; Free COVID-19 testing at Creighton Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 28, 2020:
Virginia reported more than 13,000 cases of COVID-19 — 13,036 confirmed and 499 probable — on Monday. Across the state, there are 458 deaths and more than 2,000 people in the hospital.
Free COVID-19 testing at Creighton Court
This week the Richmond City Health District is focusing on COVID-19 testing at public housing communities. Today they will be providing free COVID-19 tests at Creighton Court.
All you have to do is call the Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 Hotline at (804) 205-3501. Once you register, you will be given an appointment time.
Anyone who was COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms is eligible for a test.
On Thursday, testing will be held at Gilpin Court.
Northam wants to reopen Virginia by region
In Monday’s media briefing, Governor Northam said he’s considering reopening Virginia’s economy by region. The governor also added that progress has been made on testing.
Northam said his administration is working out how and when businesses should open and if some regions should start before others.
In the last week, Virginia’s testing capacity has nearly doubled. As of now, the state is up to 4,000 tests per day. However, the administration’s goal is 10,000 tests per day.
The commonwealth was scheduled to receive 14,000 testing swabs from FEMA Monday but that is only a portion of what the state needs.
Even with the new shipment of tests, Northam said the state is not where it needs to be.
“We’ll get to the point where we have adequate testing but it’s not adequate anywhere in Virginia, it’s not adequate anywhere in the country right now I think if you talked to other governors you’d hear the same challenges,” Northam said.
COVID-19 cases in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
|COVID-19 CASES
|TOTAL CASES
|DEATHS
|Charles City County
|12
|1
|Chesterfield County
|423
|17
|City of Colonial Heights
|41
|3
|City of Hopewell
|19
|0
|City of Petersburg
|27
|2
|City of Richmond
|267
|14
|Goochland County
|69
|3
|Hanover County
|100
|7
|Henrico County
|729
|86
|New Kent County
|20
|1
|Powhatan County
|9
|0
