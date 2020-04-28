Coronavirus updates: Northam considers reopening economy by region; Free COVID-19 testing at Creighton Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 28, 2020:

Virginia reported more than 13,000 cases of COVID-19 — 13,036 confirmed and 499 probable — on Monday. Across the state, there are 458 deaths and more than 2,000 people in the hospital.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Free COVID-19 testing at Creighton Court

This week the Richmond City Health District is focusing on COVID-19 testing at public housing communities. Today they will be providing free COVID-19 tests at Creighton Court.

All you have to do is call the Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 Hotline at (804) 205-3501. Once you register, you will be given an appointment time.

Anyone who was COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms is eligible for a test.

On Thursday, testing will be held at Gilpin Court.

Northam wants to reopen Virginia by region

In Monday’s media briefing, Governor Northam said he’s considering reopening Virginia’s economy by region. The governor also added that progress has been made on testing.

Northam said his administration is working out how and when businesses should open and if some regions should start before others.

In the last week, Virginia’s testing capacity has nearly doubled. As of now, the state is up to 4,000 tests per day. However, the administration’s goal is 10,000 tests per day.

The commonwealth was scheduled to receive 14,000 testing swabs from FEMA Monday but that is only a portion of what the state needs.

Even with the new shipment of tests, Northam said the state is not where it needs to be.

“We’ll get to the point where we have adequate testing but it’s not adequate anywhere in Virginia, it’s not adequate anywhere in the country right now I think if you talked to other governors you’d hear the same challenges,” Northam said.

COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 12 1 Chesterfield County 423 17 City of Colonial Heights 41 3 City of Hopewell 19 0 City of Petersburg 27 2 City of Richmond 267 14 Goochland County 69 3 Hanover County 100 7 Henrico County 729 86 New Kent County 20 1 Powhatan County 9 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

