Coronavirus updates: Northam says social distancing is working; 195 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo laboratory scientist Andrea Luquette cultures coronavirus to prepare for testing at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md., where scientists are working to help develop solutions to prevent, detect and treat the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 16, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that over 44,000 Virginians have been tested for COVID-19. Right now Virginia has 6,500 confirmed positive cases. The virus has claimed the lifes of 195 people.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Northam extends ban on gatherings of 10 or more until May 8

During Wednesday’s media briefing Governor Ralph Northam extended the ban on gatherings of 10 people or more until May 8. Originally the restriction was set to end on April 23.

Northam addressed the state’s effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, noting that social distancing guidelines have had an impact on flattening the curve in Virginia.

“As you saw in Monday’s modeling data, social distancing is working,” Northam said before announcing his decision to extend his executive order.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic