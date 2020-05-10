Coronavirus Updates: More than 24,000 total cases of COVID-19; Northam signs order allowing the state to begin reopening

Ashley Pyne, right, helps her son, Elijah, complete a nasal swipe for COVID-19 testing in Picuris Pueblo, N.M., Thursday, April 24, 2020. Small Native American pueblo tribes across New Mexico are embracing extraordinary social distancing measures that include guarded roadblocks and universal testing for the coronavirus in efforts to insulate themselves from a contagion with frightening echoes of the past. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 10, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 24,081 cases of COVID-19 — 22,962 confirmed and 1,119 probable — Saturday More than 157,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 839.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,201 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Northam signs Executive Order allowing the state to enter Phase One of reopening

Gov. Ralph Northam signed Executive Order 61 on Saturday, which will allow Virginia to enter Phase One of reopening the state.

While Northam announced these changes on Friday, they were signed into action today. The new executive order modifies public health guidance he had set in previous executive orders.

ortham said Phase One will begin no earlier than May 15, but it could be pushed back if data does not meet the public health criteria outlined by the state.

During Phase One, there will still be safety measures like a ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people and recommendations on teleworking and wearing face coverings, however, more businesses will be allowed to re-open.

Here are what businesses will be able to reopen:

Retail stores can open at 50 percent occupancy

Restaurants, coffee shops and bars can have outdoor seating at 50 percent occupancy

Personal Grooming services, like barbershops and hair salons, can open with one patron per service provider.

Gyms can hold outdoor classes.

Campgrounds can have short term stays.

Places of worship can have 50 percent occupancy and continue drive-in services.

Fauci to begin ‘modified quarantine’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said he will begin a “modified quarantine” after making a “low risk” contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The “low risk” assessment means he was not in close proximity to the person who tested positive during the time when that person was known to be positive for the virus.

He is not doing a full quarantine like Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will self-quarantine for two weeks after he was exposed to a person at the White House who tested positive for Covid-19, a CDC spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

To err on the side of caution, Fauci said he is doing what he calls a “modified quarantine,” meaning he will stay at home and telework, wearing a mask continually, for 14 days. He said he might also go to his office at the National Institutes of Health where he is the only one there. He also will be tested every day, he said, noting he was tested yesterday and was negative.

If he is called to the White House or Capitol Hill, he will go while taking every precaution, he said.

COVID-19 in VIriginia

Here’s the breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 19 1 Chesterfield County 741 26 City of Colonial Heights 65 6 City of Hopewell 33 0 City of Petersburg 41 2 City of Richmond 494 18 Goochland County 81 5 Hanover County 155 15 Henrico County 1,032 110 New Kent County 26 1 Powhatan County 18 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

