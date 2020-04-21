Coronavirus updates: Pop-up testing at low-income area testing starts today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 21, 2020:

Health officials reported Monday that 8,990 Virginians have tested positive for coronavirus. The novel coronavirus has killed 300 people.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Pop-up testing at low income areas starts today

The Richmond and Henrico health districts are offering pop-up testing for low-income communities starting Tuesday, April 21.

The testing will last for 10 days or so but there are requirements to qualify. The department is only testing people with COVID-19 symptoms like shortness of breath, fever or coughing.

If you have symptoms, call this hotline number — 804-205-3501. If you qualify, the health department will let you know where you can get tested.

The testing location will be open Monday-Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic