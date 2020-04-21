Coronavirus updates: Pop-up testing at low-income area testing starts today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 21, 2020:
Health officials reported Monday that 8,990 Virginians have tested positive for coronavirus. The novel coronavirus has killed 300 people.
Latest coronavirus headlines:
Pop-up testing at low income areas starts today
The Richmond and Henrico health districts are offering pop-up testing for low-income communities starting Tuesday, April 21.
The testing will last for 10 days or so but there are requirements to qualify. The department is only testing people with COVID-19 symptoms like shortness of breath, fever or coughing.
If you have symptoms, call this hotline number — 804-205-3501. If you qualify, the health department will let you know where you can get tested.
The testing location will be open Monday-Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel.
