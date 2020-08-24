Coronavirus updates: Positivity rate for Virginia at 6.4 percent; Local universities see rise in COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for the Commonwealth on August 24, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 112,630 cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 664 cases since Sunday. The case count for the 7-day moving average is showing a downward trend.

The positivity rate for Virginia is at 6.4 percent.

Data provided by the Virginia Department of Health



Currently, 9,207 Virginians have been hospitalized for COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of 2,471 people in the Commonwealth.

Charles City County : 66 cases, 5 death

: 66 cases, 5 death Chesterfield County : 4,867 cases, 76 deaths

: 4,867 cases, 76 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 214 cases, 22 deaths

: 214 cases, 22 deaths City of Hopewell : 318 cases, 4 death

: 318 cases, 4 death City of Richmond : 3,615 cases, 43 deaths

: 3,615 cases, 43 deaths Dinwiddie County: 264 cases, 8 deaths

264 cases, 8 deaths Goochland County : 180 cases, 7 deaths

: 180 cases, 7 deaths Hanover County : 743 cases, 34 deaths

: 743 cases, 34 deaths Henrico County : 4,359 cases, 189 deaths

: 4,359 cases, 189 deaths New Kent County : 142 cases, 1 death

: 142 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 179 cases, 4 deaths

BY THE NUMBERS: VIRGINIA COLLEGES

Local universities are already seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

VCU

Virginia Commonwealth University is experiencing an alaraming rise of COVID-19 cases. Less than one week into classes 25 students tested positive and 11 staff members. Since the first cases were reported Thursday the number has doubled.

According to the One VCU: Responsible Together dashboard, 58 students and 12 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Cases at VCU last updated on August 23, 2020.



UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND

University of Richmond currently has six active cases of coronavirus on their campus. There have been 11 cases on the campus since students began moving back in for the semester earlier this month.

The university also has its own COVID-19 data dashboard. Current active cases is the number of people who have tested positive and are in isolation* (either on or off campus) as of the date of the report, the university said.