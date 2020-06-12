Coronavirus updates: RVA moves into ‘Phase 2’; Walkup testing this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 12, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 52,647 cases of COVID-19 — 50,275 confirmed and 2,372 probable — Thursday. The death toll is now at 1,520.

VDH officials said the total number of outbreak across all health districts is 410.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 6,800 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

RVA moves into ‘Phase 2’

The City of Richmond has entered Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan, Forward Virginia, today.

Richmond didn’t enter Phase Two along with most of the state last week because it also delayed entering Phase One.

Here are some of the changes that will go into effect under Phase Two:

Restaurants can have indoor seating at 50 percent capacity

Gyms can have indoor classes and workouts at 30 percent capacity

Pools can open with restrictions

Entertainment venues like museums and zoos can open with restrictions

Recreational sports will be allowed but there can be no shared equipment

Gatherings will be limited to 50 people rather than 10

However, even though the city is entering a new phase, officials recommend citizens continue to wear face masks, stand six feet apart from people in public, avoid social gatherings and continue to frequently sanitize their hands.

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing

This weekend the Health Brigade is holding a free walk-up COVID-19 testing site this weekend. The testing will take place on Saturday, June 13 from 9A-12N at 1010 N. Thompsons Street.

COVID-19 in Virginia

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic