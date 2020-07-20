Coronavirus updates: Slight increase in Virginia’s positivity rate; 2,588 cases in Richmond

After an anonymous donation Thomas Jefferson Health District holds drive-thru COVID testing by appointments Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Greenwood Community Center in Crozet, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —  Here’s the commonwealth’s latest data on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, July 20, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 78, 375 cases of COVID-19, with 75,415 confirmed cases and 2,960 probable. Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly from 7.6 to 7.7 percent.

Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll is at 2,031.

The Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reports that more than 10,100 people hospitalized for coronavirus have since been discharged.

How to stay cool while wearing face masks

While Virginians may be used to the sweltering heat and humidity, a game-changer this year? Face masks.

Doctors at John Hopkins University are sounding the alarm on how to stay cool while wearing a face mask.

Businesses enforce mask requirements due to COVID-19

Several retailers, grocery stores and businesses will require its customers to wear face coverings while shopping beginning Monday, July 20.

With a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the hope is that enforcements of masks will help lessen the spread.

COVID-19 in Virginia

  • Charles City County: 43 cases, 3 death
  • Chesterfield County: 3,427 cases, 65 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 163 cases, 20 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 225 cases, 5 death
  • City of Petersburg: 359 cases, 9 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 2,541 cases, 36 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 166 cases, 2 deaths
  • Goochland County: 138 cases, 6 deaths
  • Hanover County: 511 cases, 30 deaths
  • Henrico County: 3,005 cases, 175 deaths
  • New Kent County: 84 cases, 1 death
  • Powhatan County: 102 cases, 3 deaths
