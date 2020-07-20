Coronavirus updates: Slight increase in Virginia’s positivity rate; 2,588 cases in Richmond

After an anonymous donation Thomas Jefferson Health District holds drive-thru COVID testing by appointments Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Greenwood Community Center in Crozet, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the commonwealth’s latest data on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, July 20, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 78, 375 cases of COVID-19, with 75,415 confirmed cases and 2,960 probable. Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly from 7.6 to 7.7 percent.

Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll is at 2,031.

The Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reports that more than 10,100 people hospitalized for coronavirus have since been discharged.

How to stay cool while wearing face masks

While Virginians may be used to the sweltering heat and humidity, a game-changer this year? Face masks.

Doctors at John Hopkins University are sounding the alarm on how to stay cool while wearing a face mask.

Businesses enforce mask requirements due to COVID-19

Several retailers, grocery stores and businesses will require its customers to wear face coverings while shopping beginning Monday, July 20.

With a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the hope is that enforcements of masks will help lessen the spread.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Charles City County : 43 cases, 3 death

: 43 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 3,427 cases, 65 deaths

: 3,427 cases, 65 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 163 cases, 20 deaths

: 163 cases, 20 deaths City of Hopewell : 225 cases, 5 death

: 225 cases, 5 death City of Petersburg : 359 cases, 9 deaths

: 359 cases, 9 deaths City of Richmond : 2,541 cases, 36 deaths

: 2,541 cases, 36 deaths Dinwiddie County: 166 cases, 2 deaths

166 cases, 2 deaths Goochland County : 138 cases, 6 deaths

: 138 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 511 cases, 30 deaths

: 511 cases, 30 deaths Henrico County : 3,005 cases, 175 deaths

: 3,005 cases, 175 deaths New Kent County : 84 cases, 1 death

: 84 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 102 cases, 3 deaths

