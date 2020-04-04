Coronavirus updates: there are now 2,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Health Department Announced there are now 2,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia and 46 deaths as a result of the disease.
They added 312 people have been hospitalized as a result of the virus as of Saturday morning.
