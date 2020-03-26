Coronavirus updates: US jobless claims eclipse record; Senate passes stimulus package; RVA dog parks to close

Cafeteria worker, Estell Swain, center, loads food packs along with school nurse, Mary Hovermale, left, as cafeteria manager David Anderson, right, distributes meals to students at Fairfield Middle School Wednesday March 18 , 2020, in Richmond due to caronavirus. Henrico county public school system is distributing lunches for low income students. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia announced 101 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, putting the state’s total at 391.

After health officials reported three deaths during a press conference with Gov. Ralph Northam, a Henrico rehabilitation center confirmed that a third resident died from complications of COVID-19. This would take Virginia’s death toll to 13.

The Virginia Department of Health is expected to update the number of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths by noon.

Here’s the latest on COVID-19:

RVA dog parks to close on Saturday

The City of Richmond will close Barker Field, Chimborazo and Northside Dog Parks to the public starting Saturday. The city will also close traffic gates in Byrd Park on Saturday in order to “allow more room for park-goers to distance from each other.”

VCU decision frustrates students, university vows to “do better”

Virginia Commonwealth University announced Thursday that they have begun to store the belongings of students who resided in the VCU Honors College dorms — which was originally built as a hospital — in order to care for “non-COVID-19, low acuity patients” if VCU Medical Center reaches capacity due to the coronavirus.

Students reacted on social media, calling out VCU for not informing them about their decision to move their belongings. This prompted the university to tweet that it “will do better.”

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

