Coronavirus updates: Virginia adds 863 COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths reported

Medical staff prepare take a COVID-19 test from a visitor to a drive through community based assessment centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Health authorities in New Zealand are scrambling to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city, Auckland, goes back into lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 numbers from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, August 20.

Virginia is recording an increase of 863 cases, bringing the total case count to 109,882 The state continues to have a downward trend in coronavirus diagnosis.

17 new deaths were reported in the Commonwealth.

Nearly 9,000 Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19

The percent positivity rate is at 6.5 — the lowest it has been since July 6.

Richmond’s daily COVID-19 case count decreases, Dr. Avula says

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney along with Dr. Danny Avula from the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts provided an update on COVID-19 cases in the city.

Dr. Avula said over the last two weeks Richmond had sustained a steady increase of 24 cases a day. However, the city is now averaging 18 new cases per day.

Percent positivity in the city is also decreasing from 8.8 percent this time last week to 6.9 percent over the last few days. Hospitalizations in the central region are also following the same downward trend. Dr. Avula said he questions whether or not this will be sustained.