Coronavirus updates: Virginia adds 863 COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 numbers from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, August 20.
- Virginia is recording an increase of 863 cases, bringing the total case count to 109,882 The state continues to have a downward trend in coronavirus diagnosis.
- 17 new deaths were reported in the Commonwealth.
- Nearly 9,000 Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19
- The percent positivity rate is at 6.5 — the lowest it has been since July 6.
Richmond’s daily COVID-19 case count decreases, Dr. Avula says
During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney along with Dr. Danny Avula from the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts provided an update on COVID-19 cases in the city.
Dr. Avula said over the last two weeks Richmond had sustained a steady increase of 24 cases a day. However, the city is now averaging 18 new cases per day.
Percent positivity in the city is also decreasing from 8.8 percent this time last week to 6.9 percent over the last few days. Hospitalizations in the central region are also following the same downward trend. Dr. Avula said he questions whether or not this will be sustained.
- Charles City County: 58 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,747 cases, 76 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 212 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 302 cases, 4 death
- City of Richmond: 3,480 cases, 43 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 250 cases, 7 deaths
- Goochland County: 175 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 729 cases, 33 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,224 cases, 188 deaths
- New Kent County: 137 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 172 cases, 4 deaths