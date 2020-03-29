Coronavirus updates: Virginia has 890 confirmed cases of the coronavirus

RICHMON, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported there are 890 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Sunday morning.

This is an increase of 151 cases since Saturday and 286 new cases since Friday. There are now also 22 deaths as a result of the virus and 112 hospitalizations.

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in Virginia:

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

Trump sent off Norfolk ship giving aid to New York

Yesterday, the USNS Comfort hospital ship set sail for New York Saturday after send-off from President Trump.

“We will stop at nothing to protect the health of New Yorkers and the health of the people of our country in their hour of need,” Trump said.

The ship will provide bed space for non-coronavirus patients. According to the Associated Press, the USNS Comfort has a 1,000-beds, 12 operating rooms as well as radiology suites and a CT scanner. It also has ICU beds, a lab and a pharmacy. WAVY News said more than 1,200 Navy Reserve sailors and volunteers have boarded the ship, including medical personnel and other essential ratings to support the mission.

LATEST HEADLINES: