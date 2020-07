Coronavirus updates: Virginia has conducted more than 969K COVID-19 tests

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. According to results released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, early-stage testing showed the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems the way scientists had hoped. The vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the commonwealth’s latest data on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, July 23, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 844 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, as the state reaches 81,237 COVID-19 cases. So far, 969,145 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. The statewide’s positivity rate is at 7.7. percent.

Hospitalizations are also up by 86.

2,054 people have died in Virginia from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area: