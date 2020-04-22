Coronavirus updates: Virginia lawmakers meet under a canopy instead of the capital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 22, 2020:

Health officials reported this morning that nearly 10,000 Virginians have tested positive for coronavirus, with 9,451 confirmed cases and 179 probable cases. The 9,630 total cases reported are an increase of 640 cases from the previous day. The novel coronavirus has killed 324 people.

As of now 1,581 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Virginia.

On the brighter side, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association have reported 1,497 people with the coronavirus have been released for the hospital.

The VHHA and VDH do not report the number recoveries from the virus.

Nationally, John Hopkins said there have been 825,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., 45,075 deaths and 73,673 recoveries from the disease.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Virginia lawmakers to reconvene in Richmond amid coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia lawmakers are set to reconvene in Richmond for a one-day session Wednesday, but it may look a bit different than year’s past.

To help with social distancing, the Senate will meet at the Science Museum on Broad Street and the House is expected to meet outside on Capitol Grounds.

Lawmakers are expected to act on bills that were passed this past winter and on Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed changes, some of which were prompted by COVID-19.

Among the proposals is to put off a minimum wage increase until May 1, 2021 to help the economy bounce back from the coronavirus.

Another proposed change is amend the state budget to allow the Department of Corrections to release offenders with a year or less left in their sentence to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities.

Lawmakers will gavel in at noon.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

