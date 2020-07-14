Coronavirus updates: Virginia positivity rate at 6.9 percent, cases increase by 801

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 14, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 72,433 cases of COVID-19 — 69,610 confirmed and 2,833 probable — Tuesday. Virginia’s death toll is at 1,968.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 9,423 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.
Testing in Richmond
There is a free community testing event at the Broad Rock Community Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register for the event call 804-205-3501.
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area:
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE
- Charles City County: 41 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 3, 278 cases, 63 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 161 cases, 20 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 210 cases, 5 death
- City of Petersburg: 338 cases, 8 deaths
- City of Richmond: 2,457 cases, 36 deaths
- Goochland County: 131 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 486 cases, 31 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,925 cases, 173 deaths
- New Kent County: 76 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 97 cases, 3 deaths
