Coronavirus updates: Virginia positivity rate at 6.9 percent, cases increase by 801

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 14, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 72,433 cases of COVID-19 — 69,610 confirmed and 2,833 probable — Tuesday. Virginia’s death toll is at 1,968.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 9,423 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

Testing in Richmond

There is a free community testing event at the Broad Rock Community Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register for the event call 804-205-3501.

Happening today! FREE community testing event at Broad Rock Community Center from 9-11 AM, rain or shine. Registration is preferred, but walk ins are welcome. Call 804-205-3501 or visit https://t.co/ydYiSyI00J to learn more. pic.twitter.com/0iKNHlpAEU — City of Richmond, VA (@CityRichmondVA) July 14, 2020

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 41 cases, 3 death

: 41 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 3, 278 cases, 63 deaths

: 3, 278 cases, 63 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 161 cases, 20 deaths

: 161 cases, 20 deaths City of Hopewell : 210 cases, 5 death

: 210 cases, 5 death City of Petersburg : 338 cases, 8 deaths

: 338 cases, 8 deaths City of Richmond : 2,457 cases, 36 deaths

: 2,457 cases, 36 deaths Goochland County : 131 cases, 6 deaths

: 131 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 486 cases, 31 deaths

: 486 cases, 31 deaths Henrico County : 2,925 cases, 173 deaths

: 2,925 cases, 173 deaths New Kent County : 76 cases, 1 death

: 76 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 97 cases, 3 deaths

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic