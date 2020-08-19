Coronavirus updates: Virginia reports 14 more COVID-19 related deaths

Medical personnel prepare a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update on Virginia’s coronavirus cases for August 19, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 109,019 cases of COVID-19, 104,475 confirmed and 4,544 probable.

There have been 2,410 deaths since the outbreak started. Since yesterday, 14 more deaths have been reported.

The virus continues to disproportionally affect Latinos across the state. Latinos now make up 28,920 of Virginia’s COVID-19 cases.

Student in Hanover County Jump Start program positive for COVID-19; nine employees tested positive since March

A student in the Jump Start program at Beaverdam Elementary School in Hanover County recently tested positive for COVID-19. The school district learned of the student’s positive test last Friday evening, Aug. 14.

The news comes three weeks before students return to classrooms across the county on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to Chris Whitley, public information officer for Hanover County Public Schools, nine school district employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five months.