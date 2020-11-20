Coronavirus updates: Virginia reports 2,544 new COVID-19 cases in one day as Pfizer seeks emergency use of vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported 2,544 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the commonwealth’s total number of cases since the pandemic struck to 213,331.

According to new data provided by the Virginia Department of Health, 3,912 people in the commonwealth have died due to the virus and nearly 14,000 have been in the hospitalized.

As cases climb across the country, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced plans Friday to file for emergency authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine to be used in the U.S. The companies said Thursday that the vaccine appears to be 95% effective.

The seven-day average number of daily new cases reported went from 1,823 to 2,010 and the total number of new cases per 100,000 people is 288.4 within the last two weeks.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 19, the university has reported:

19 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students in isolation on campus.

21 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 18, here is what the university has reported:

81 total cases and 28 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:

35 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES