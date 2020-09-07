Coronavirus updates: Virginia reports 645 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, nearly 16K discharged from hospital

Virginia reported 645 new COVID-19 cases, confirmed and probable, in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s health department. There are now 127,571 total cases and 2,684 deaths, an increase of six from the day before, in the commonwealth.
Virginia test positivity rate — the percentage of those who test positive for COVID-19 of those overall who have been tested — inched up to 7.9 percent.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s dashboard, 1,061 people in the commonwealth are currently in the hospital and 15,742 have been discharged from the hospital after testing positive for the virus.
VHHA also reports that 249 patients are currently in the ICU and 119 are on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
The university’s dashboard on Sept. 7 shows that:
- 671 total (students and employees) cases.
- 332 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 28.06%
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Sept. 4, the college has reported:
- 87 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 29 students are in isolation on campus.
- 76 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Sept. 3, here is what the college has reported:
- 12 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.
LOCAL CASES OF COVID-19
- Charles City County: 69 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 5,264 cases, 83 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 231 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 358 cases, 5 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,153 cases, 49 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 318 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 228 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 876 cases, 35 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,806 cases, 194 deaths
- New Kent County: 159 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 195 cases, 4 deaths