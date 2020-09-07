Coronavirus updates: Virginia reports 645 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, nearly 16K discharged from hospital

Virginia reported 645 new COVID-19 cases, confirmed and probable, in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s health department. There are now 127,571 total cases and 2,684 deaths, an increase of six from the day before, in the commonwealth.

Virginia test positivity rate — the percentage of those who test positive for COVID-19 of those overall who have been tested — inched up to 7.9 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s dashboard, 1,061 people in the commonwealth are currently in the hospital and 15,742 have been discharged from the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

VHHA also reports that 249 patients are currently in the ICU and 119 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard on Sept. 7 shows that:

671 total (students and employees) cases.

332 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 28.06%

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 4, the college has reported:

87 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

29 students are in isolation on campus.

76 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 3, here is what the college has reported:

12 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

LOCAL CASES OF COVID-19